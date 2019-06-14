Rays' Joey Wendle: Will return Friday
Wendle (wrist) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Wendle will return from the injured list ahead of Friday's matchup with the Angels. He's been on the shelf since April 25 due to a fractured right wrist but has finally been given the green light by the team trainers after completing his rehab assignment. Hunter Wood will be optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.
