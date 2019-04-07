Wendle (hamstring) won't be activated off the 10-day injured list when eligible Thursday but could return shortly thereafter, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wendle landed on the injured list April 1 with the left hamstring strain but will apparently need a little more than the 10-day minimum in order to regain his health. Daniel Robertson and Brandon Lowe should continue to see increased reps at second base in his absence.