Manager Kevin Cash said Wendle was still feeling his wrist injury during his rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wendle went 0-for-4 while playing all nine innings at third base in Durham's loss to Charlotte. The utility man apparently didn't feel 100 percent and may take a day off before resuming his rehab stint, depending on how he responds to treatment Wednesday. It sounds like Wendle will have to play through the issue for the remainder of the season, though he likely won't need to be shut down because of it.