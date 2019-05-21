Wendle will get X-rays on his broken wrist Wednesday in hopes that he will be cleared to increase activities, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He has been limited to fielding drills while wearing a brace. The initial April 26 timetable had Wendle missing 6-to-8 weeks, with a mid-June return seeming like the best-case scenario. That same timetable applies for now, but we may get an update after Wednesday's tests.