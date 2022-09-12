Aranda will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game at Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash suggested over the weekend that Aranda might pick up more playing time, and the skipper will stay true to his word while the rookie receives his second start in a row. In a limited sample of 26 plate appearances in the majors this season, Aranda has produced a .462 on-base percentage. He'll need to continue to rack up walks and make contact at a high clip to ensure he maintains steady at-bats.