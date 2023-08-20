Aranda went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday across both games of a doubleheader against the Angels.

Aranda started at first base in the matinee and slugged a 430-foot solo shot in the sixth inning for his first major-league long ball of the campaign. He came off the bench in the nightcap and added a walk over two plate appearances. Aranda has gotten into just six big-league games this season, going 4-for-18 with three RBI. He's pounded minor-league pitching, though, slashing .339/.449/.613 with 25 homers and 81 RBI over 434 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham.