Aranda has three extra-base hits and three walks across 17 plate appearances in Grapefruit League action.

Aranda is in competition for a bench spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster, and he's made the case with his performance this spring. In addition to a .924 OPS, he's struck out only four times. Aranda struggled in limited playing time during his MLB debut in 2022, posting a .192/.276/.321 line across 87 plate appearances.