Aranda will be recalled by the Rays on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are in need of infield depth with Wander Franco (wrist) expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks. Aranda was in the majors for a very brief stretch in late June, though he should have a better chance to stick this time around. A well-regarded prospect, Aranda has maintained a .330/.403/.546 line with 13 home runs and four stolen bases across 325 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham this season.