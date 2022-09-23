Aranda went 2-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-5 victory over the Blue Jays.

Aranda sparked the Rays offense with a leadoff home run off Jose Berrios in the first inning and came around to score again in the second on a Wander Franco single. The third-baseman reached base three times in the contest, scoring a run on each occasion. It was a nice game for Aranda, who was held hitless in the previous three-game series against the Astros. The promising rookie is hitting a solid .278 with two homers and six RBI through 22 games this season, while also drawing six walks.