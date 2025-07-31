Aranda was lifted from Thursday's game against the Yankees in the fifth inning with an apparent left wrist injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He was playing first base when a throw from Junior Caminero took Aranda up the line. Aranda's hand collided with the midsection of Giancarlo Stanton -- who was trying to beat out an infield single -- and Aranda immediately fell to the ground in pain. He is likely to undergo tests, and the Rays could have more on his status after the game. Aranda went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in his two plate appearances before exiting.