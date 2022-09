Aranda is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Aranda will sit in favor of Taylor Walls for the second game in a row. While Aranda has a strong track record as a hitter in the minors, his defense is below average, so he needs to be hitting to justify getting at-bats. He is slashing .100/.273/.259 over the last 10 games.