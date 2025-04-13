Aranda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
With southpaw Chris Sale toeing the rubber for Atlanta, Aranda will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed bats Brandon Lowe and Kameron Misner. Curtis Mead will enter the lineup in Aranda's stead, occupying first base and batting second.
