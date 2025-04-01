Now Playing

Aranda is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Aranda has gone 5-for-9 with four doubles, an RBI and two runs in the first four games of the season but will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Curtis Mead will receive the start at first base versus Pittsburgh righty Thomas Harrington.

