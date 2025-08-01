The Rays placed Aranda on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a fractured left wrist.

Aranda is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after he fractured his left wrist when his hand collided with Giancarlo Stanton while attempting to make a tag. With Aranda on the shelf, Yandy Diaz (forearm) will likely see more reps at first base, which opens the door for Christopher Morel to get more playing time as the designated hitter. Aranda's injury isn't considered season-ending and he will go for imaging in three weeks time, per Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun.