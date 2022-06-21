The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.
Aranda joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Manuel Margot (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday along with fellow outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Since he had seen work at three infield spots (third base, second base and first base) this season, Aranda won't be a candidate to directly replace either Kiermaier or Margot in the Rays' regular lineup, but the versatile Vidal Brujan could begin seeing more work in the outfield to facilitate playing time for Aranda. The 24-year-old slashed .310/.386/.512 with 11 home runs and three stolen bases in 280 plate appearances for Durham prior to receiving his first big-league call-up.