Aranda is starting at second base and will bat seventh in Friday's contest versus the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda is set to make his major-league debut Friday after being called up Tuesday. The 24-year-old will likely work in a reserve role for the time being, but due to his positional versatility, he'll likely crack the lineup relatively often. He'll look to build upon the .310 average with 11 homers, 40 RBI, 45 runs and three stolen bases he produced over 63 games with Triple-A Durham this season.