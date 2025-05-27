Aranda went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-2 victory against the Twins.

Aranda ended what had been a scoreless tie with his three-run shot off reliever Brock Stewart in the sixth inning. The long ball gave the first baseman seven on the campaign, establishing a new career-high mark. Not coincidentally, Aranda has also already played in an MLB career-high 48 games, as he's managed to stay healthy while establishing a stranglehold on first-base duties for Tampa Bay. He's been able to earn a spot in the heart of the Rays' lineup with a .302/.381/.491 slash line on the campaign.