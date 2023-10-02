Aranda went 2-for-6 with a grand slam, a double and six RBI in Sunday's 12-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Aranda kicked things off with an RBI-single in the first and followed up with a grand slam off Wes Parsons in the second. He added an RBI-double later on for his sixth run driven in of the day. Aranda only had seven RBI and one home run through 33 games coming into Sunday and finishes the year slashing .230/.340/.368. Overall, the 25-year-old struggled at the plate in limited action, but it was certainly encouraging to see him end the regular season on a high note as he looks to help the Rays make a postseason run.