Aranda went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 7-5 win over the Mets.

The first baseman clobbered his first long ball of the month, snapping a 16-game homerless skid entering Friday. Aranda is off to a strong start in June, hitting .333 (12-for-36) with a double, six RBI, four walks and six runs scored through 11 outings. Aranda has produced multiple hits in four of these contests.