Aranda went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-3 rout of the Orioles.

The 27-year-old wasted no time getting to Zach Eflin (back), crushing a fastball 467 feet to right field in the first inning. Aranda has gone yard in back-to-back games to reach 10 homers on the season and extend his hitting streak to 13 games, a stretch in which he's batting .385 (20-for-52) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and nine runs.