Aranda went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Monday against the Red Sox.

Aranda drew his first start since being recalled Sunday, and he played second base while hitting fourth. The Rays have a lot of positional flexibility along their infield, but Aranda should be able to find regular playing time at a combination of second base and shortstop in the short term with both Wander Franco (wrist) and Brandon Lowe (back) sidelined. Once Lowe is activated -- which could come as early as Friday -- Aranda will vie for playing time at shortstop with Yu Chang and Talyor Walls. Aranda is a well-regarded prospect, and he tallied the second RBI of his career with a base knock in the fifth inning Monday.