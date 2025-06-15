Aranda went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-0 victory over the Mets.

The Tampa Bay first baseman extended his team's lead to 6-0 with a two-RBI double off reliever Max Kranick in the fifth inning. Despite not cracking a homer, Aranda has been on fire in June, batting .325 (14-for-43) with two doubles, seven runs scored and eight RBI across 13 contests. Through 252 total plate appearances, the 27-year-old is now slashing .321/.413/.493 with eight homers, 13 doubles, 35 runs scored and 39 RBI.