Aranda went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Red Sox.

It was an encouraging performance from Aranda, who began the day in a 2-for-28 (.071) slump with no extra-base hits in that span. The 25-year-old infielder is now slashing .211/.330/.316 with just one homer, 12 runs scored and seven RBI through 91 plate appearances on the campaign. While he won't offer much offensively, Aranda should see fairly regular at-bats against right-handed pitching with Brandon Lowe (knee) out.