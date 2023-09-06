Aranda went 1-for-2 with a triple, three walks an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.

Aranda got the scoring started in the second inning Tuesday after Wilyer Abreu lost a flyball in the Tropicana Field catwalks, resulting in an RBI triple. The 25-year-old Aranda, who got the start at DH, would reach base three more times via walks in the contest, scoring a pair of runs. Aranda's playing time's been sparse since he was called up on Aug. 15. He's gone 5-for-22 (.227) with one home run in that span. He did post eye-popping numbers in the minors, however, batting .339 with 25 homers and a 1.063 OPS across 95 Triple-A games.