Aranda went 2-for-3 with two doubles Saturday against the Rockies.

Aranda was on the bench for the Rays' opening contest of the season because a lefty was on the mound, but he hit cleanup Saturday while facing righty Zack Littell. He accounted for the team's only two extra-base hits before being pinch-hit for in the seventh inning with a southpaw reliever on the mound. Aranda should receive his most consistent opportunity in the majors this season, though he'll likely be on the bench against nearly all left-handed pitching.