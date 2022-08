Siri went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to Boston.

Siri scored on Ji-Ma Choi's home run in the second inning and then ripped a three-run shot of his own in the eighth. It was the 27-year-old's first homer as a Ray and he's now slashing .196/.253/.324 with 16 extra-base hits and 15 RBI on the year. Siri was stuck in a 7-for-34 (.206) slump since his last multi-hit game Aug. 13.