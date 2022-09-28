Siri went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Guardians.
Siri took Shane Bieber deep in the fourth inning to tally his seventh home run of the season. He's now homered twice and stolen two bags in his last eight starts, though he's hitting just .192 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in that span. Siri is locked into regular playing time in the Rays' outfield and has maintained a .215/.273/.345 line on the season across 308 plate appearances, and he's also chipped in seven homers and 14 stolen bases.