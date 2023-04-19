Siri (hamstring) is likely to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham this weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If Siri is able to escape the weekend free of any setbacks to his strained right hamstring, he could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Rays' series with the Astros early next week if all goes well. Siri went 7-for-22 with two home runs and a stolen base in 24 plate appearances over his first six games with Tampa Bay before being shut down with the injury.