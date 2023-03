Manager Kevin Cash has confirmed that Siri will be the Rays' starting center fielder to begin the 2023 season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Siri split the 2022 season between the Astros and Rays, but he was far better with his current team. Across 178 plate appearances in Tampa Bay, he managed a .241/.292/.367 line to go along with four home runs and eight stolen bases. With Kevin Kiermaier's offseason departure, Siri will have the opportunity to step into the center field void.