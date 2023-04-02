Siri went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Siri contributed early in Saturday's victory over the Tigers with a two-RBI double in the second frame. He now has two extra-base hits across his first two games, though he's also struck out three times in eight at-bats. Siri's ability to make consistent contact will be a significant factor in his ability to produce this season, but he should have secure playing time thanks to his defensive ability in center field.