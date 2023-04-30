Siri went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored against the White Sox on Saturday.

Siri was in the lineup for the fourth time in five games since he returned from a hamstring strain. He had gone 0-for-9 with one walk and five strikeouts entering Saturday's game, though he managed to break out of that slump with an RBI double in the seventh inning. Across 38 plate appearances this season, Siri has maintained a .229/.263/.486 line with two homers, nine RBI and six runs scored while striking out a 34.2 percent clip.