Siri (illness) is batting leadoff and starting in center field for Sunday's spring game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 27-year-old was sent home with an illness Friday but was quickly able to rejoin the team. Siri had a .241/.292/.367 slash line in 56 games after being acquired by Tampa Bay last season, and he's poised to open 2023 as the club's primary center fielder.