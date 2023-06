Siri will sit for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Siri started in center field in the afternoon game but did very little at the plate, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The performance raised his strikeout rate to 32.0 percent on the year, but he still owns an .853 OPS. Manuel Margot will start in center in the nightcap.