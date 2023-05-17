Siri went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk, a steal and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Siri crushed a first pitch slider over the left center field wall for his second home run in four games and his fifth overall on the year. The 27-year-old flashed some speed as well after stealing second and then scoring in the eighth. Siri has reached base in each of his last four games and scored five runs over that span. He still has struck out at least once in all but one game so far this year and is now slashing .224/.289/.507 with 13 RBI, 15 runs and a 7:24 BB:K over 76 plate appearances.