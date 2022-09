Siri went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Siri hit just .207 over his first 12 games in September, but he's been much more productive over the last four matchups, and he went yard Sunday for the first time since Aug. 30. He's reached base in each of those games and has gone 6-for-13 with a homer, four runs, two RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and two strikeouts during that time.