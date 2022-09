Siri is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manuel Margot will fill in in center field in place of Siri, who picked up starts at the position in all three of the Rays' games in The Bronx over the weekend. Since the start of September, Siri is hitting .273 with one extra-base hit (a double) and a stolen base to go with six runs and an RBI in nine games.