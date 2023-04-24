Siri (hamstring) went through a full pregame workout before Monday's game against the Astros, and he is likely to be activated before Tuesday's game against Houston if he checks out well prior to that contest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri went through a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham while going 1-for-8 over two games with the Bulls. The outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring a little over two weeks ago, and he should be patrolling center field for the Rays by the end of the week even if he doesn't come off the IL come Tuesday.