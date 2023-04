Siri was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right hamstring, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury while making a catch at the wall during Friday's matchup with the A's. Siri will be eligible to rejoin the active roster April 18, though it's unclear if he's expected to be available by that point. Josh Lowe is likely to see more run in the outfield during Siri's absence.