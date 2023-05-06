site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Jose Siri: Not in starting nine
Siri will be on the bench Saturday against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Siri has gone just 3-for-20 at the plate in seven games since returning from a strained hamstring. Manuel Margot will handle center field Saturday, with Josh Lowe in right.
