Rays' Jose Siri: Not in Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Siri is absent from the Rays' lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's a regular day off for the slick-fielding Siri. Manuel Margot will be in center field Thursday.
