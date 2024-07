Siri went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Guardians.

Siri has struggled in July, collecting only five hits across 35 at-bats while striking out 12 times. Nevertheless, he managed to go into the All-Star break on a positive note by tallying his 12th home run of the season. Siri has retained the starting job in center field for most of the first half, though he could be pused for playing time by Jonny DeLuca if his struggles at the plate persist.