Siri went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals.

His second-inning blast off Chad Kuhl was one of four Tampa Bay homers on the night, and Siri's second in four games to kick off the season. The 27-year-old is also hitting .333 (5-for-15) with six RBI, four runs and a steal, but his 1:5 BB:K suggests the plate discipline issues that have kept him from turning his tools into consistent fantasy production still lurk below the surface.