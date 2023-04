Siri is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After making three straight starts in the outfield and going 3-for-12 with a home run, a double, five RBI, two runs and a stolen base in the Rays' season-opening series sweep of the Tigers, Siri will get a well-deserved breather. Manuel Margot will fill in for Siri in center field.