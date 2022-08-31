Siri went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two additional runs in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Siri turned in his third multi-hit performance in four starts to build his case for sticking in a full-time role in the Tampa Bay outfield even after Manuel Margot recently made his return from the injured list. The Rays will include Siri in their starting nine once again for Wednesday's series finale, with the 27-year-old manning center field and batting ninth, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.