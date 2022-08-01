site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Jose Siri: Sent to Tampa Bay
Siri was traded to the Rays on Monday as part of a three-team trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Siri has been unable to replicate the success he had in a 21-game stint with the Astros last year, but he will get a fresh start with Tampa Bay.
