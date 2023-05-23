Siri went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Monday against the Blue Jays.
Siri took Chris Bassitt deep in the second inning to tally his seventh homer of the season. He's been on a power surge across the last two weeks, racking up five long balls in 11 games while also scoring nine runs. Siri struggles to make consistent contact and to reach base -- he has a 30.8 percent strikeout rate and .286 on-base percentage -- but he has also chipped in four stolen bases in only 91 plate appearances for the campaign.