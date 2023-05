Siri went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Siri took Gerrit Cole yard in the fifth inning to tally his third homer of the season. He's struggled since returning from the injured list, going just 4-for-24 with one home run, three RBI and five runs scored across nine games while striking out at a 34.5 percent clip. Despite the struggles, Siri has remained a regular in center field, appearing in the lineup eight times in the last 12 games.