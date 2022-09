Siri went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in a 5-1 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

Siri had a perfect day at the plate and took advantage of his regular presence on the basepaths to swipe his 12th bag of the year in 14 attempts. Siri's approach at the plate has improved since coming over to the Rays earlier this season. He is hitting .260 in 123 at-bats with Tampa Bay after posting a .178 average in 135 at-bats in Houston earlier in 2022.