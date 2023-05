Siri went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

It's the second stolen base of the year for Siri and his first since returning from a two-week IL stint. He's just 2-for-16 in five games since rejoining the Rays, though Siri's defensive prowess in centerfield should afford him a fairly regular role in the lineup. For the season, Siri is slashing .237/.268/.474 with two home runs, seven runs scored and nine RBI.