Siri went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The former Astro struck out three times but he made his one successful plate appearance count, stealing second base after a leadoff single in the sixth inning and then coming home with the winning run on a David Peralta knock. Siri has started two straight games in center field since being acquired by Tampa Bay, but he's gone 1-for-7 with five Ks and figured to fall into a bench role once Manuel Margot (knee) is ready to come off the injured list -- something that's on track to happen later this month.